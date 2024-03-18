Lagos pushes for “special status”, legalisation of 37 LCDAs in Nigerian constitution 

The Lagos State government has announced its plan to push for “special status” and the legalisation of 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the ongoing constitutional review process.

At the conclusion of the 18th Executive/Legislative parley organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, with the theme, “Engaging All for an Inclusive Governance: Hands On for a Greater Lagos Rising”, a communiqué highlighted the importance of cooperation among the Executive, National Assembly members from the State, and State Legislature members to advocate for Lagos’ “special status” in the constitution review.

The two-day event at Eko Hotel and Suites concluded with an agreement to improve relations among government branches through mutual recognition and respect.

The government emphasised the importance of public education on government roles, as stated in the communiqué by Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, special adviser, office of political, legislative and civic engagement.

The document also mentioned the need for political leaders to focus on citizen welfare in their duties. It suggested considering tax suspensions and rebates for vulnerable groups and regular meetings between the governor, National Assembly members, and State Assembly members.

The communiqué read in part, “There is a need for the political office holders to prioritise citizens’ welfare above personal interest and ambition in the discharge of their constitutional roles and responsibilities. Due consideration should be accorded to the Party, its philosophy and manifesto in governance and the tripartite relationship among the Executive, Legislature and the people as it is the only platform for elective office.

“Participants suggested the possibility of suspension of some taxes, levies, charges, and rates for a few months, as well as the introduction of rebates where necessary for the most vulnerable to alleviate the pains of the current economic challenges. A proposal was also made that there should be regular meetings of Mr. Governor, members of the National Assembly representing Lagos State and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to foster robust relationships”.

Recommendations included reactivating the school feeding program, collaborating with SMEs for empowerment, and improving the Public Works Corporation to address road issues and traffic congestion.

The participants at the event urged the government to prioritise establishing a Lagos Airline for economic growth, engage with State-owned tertiary institutions, and disseminate policies and reforms across government branches.

It also called for strategies to identify and reintegrate out-of-school students and to develop sustainable food security solutions and promote urban farming.