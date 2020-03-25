Lagos orders 60% loading capacity in public buses

As a further measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic within the public transportation pace, the Lagos State government has ordered buses and cabs to maintain 60 percent loading capacity in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) social distancing order.

Frederic Oladeinde, the state commissioner for transportation, who issued the directive, said this also applies to water transportation.

In this wise, the commuter buses popularly known as Danfo must compulsorily reduce their loading capacity from 14 to 8 passengers to avoid easy contact and spread of the virus.

Oladeinde said the Abandoned Vehicles and Parks Monitoring Committee would monitor operations of garages and parks, while the police would enforce the directive against violators. He warned that any driver caught flouting the regulated 60 percent loading capacity would face the wrath of the law.

“In compliance with the social distancing order as a way of preventing easy contact with corona deadly virus, all transport companies/operators are expected to sanitise their parks and garages regularly. They must also ensure that passengers are not more than 2 per line in a bus; no standing in any bus is allowed no matter how short the distance, violators of these guidelines will face the law’’ Oladeinde said.

Oladeinde said that a directive had been issued to the Lagos State Water Ways Authority (LASWA) and all relevant stakeholders in water transportation business, including boat operators to henceforth ensure that their boats and life jackets are thoroughly disinfected before embarking on any operation.

All passengers in water transportation, he said, are compulsorily required to sanitise themselves by washing their hands with soap and water before boarding, while boat operators must use temperature monitors to test the temperature level of each passenger before embarking on a trip.

He said the state government was leaving no stone unturned in preventing the spread of the deadly virus, urging the residents to cooperate so as to fight the virus to a standstill.