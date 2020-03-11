Lagos opens opportunity of freedom for awaiting-trial inmates  

In a move aimed at decongesting the prisons (now known as Correctional Centres), the Lagos State government has urged lawyers, families and the general public to forward details relating to the trial of clients/relations being held over minor offences to the office of the Chief Registrar of Lagos State High Court to commence the process of granting freedom to such inmates, especially those awaiting trial.

Nigerian prisons are generally congested due to slow judicial processes, leading to thousands of inmates being held as awaiting-trial detainees. There is also the issue of several others who have been on death row for years, as state governors have consistently shied away from signing the death warrants of condemned inmates.

Equally contributing to the sad narrative is the alleged frequent raiding of suspected criminals hideouts by the Police, where persons arrested during such operations, who cannot bail themselves, as well as those accused of minor offences, are taken to the prisons without trial in some cases, thereby further worsening the congestion problem.

However, a notice signed by the Chief Registrar, titled “correctional centres decongestion exercise,” in pursuant to the directive of the Chief Judge (CJ) of Lagos State, and in preparation for the next correctional centres decongestion, requested members of the bar and the general public to send to the office of the chief registrar detailed particulars of awaiting-trial inmates who have spent two years and above in any of the correctional (prison facilities) in Lagos State.

The notice advised that all such requests must reach the office of the chief registrar on or before March 20, 2020, indicating the name of the persons involved, High Court division and number as well as the magistrate court division and number of the trial.

Other things expected are suit/charge number, status of case, next adjournment date and number of years awaiting trial.

JOSHUA BASSEY