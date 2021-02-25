Lagos, NPA direct trucks to vacate Apapa by 12pm Saturday 26

Ahead of the flag off of the electronic call-up that will henceforth define the movement of trucks into Apapa, stakeholders have agreed that all trucks currently lying and littering Apapa must vacate the corridor by 12.00pm on Saturday, February 27 to pave the way for the new call-up system.

This was part of the resolutions reached in continuation of consultation with stakeholders towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial gridlock and challenging maritime activities that continue to plague Apapa and its environs, during a meeting on Thursday, involving Lagos State government, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Truck Transit Park (TTP) operators, and the police, on how to implement the new e-call up system.

The electronic call-up system (Eto APP) commences on Saturday, February 27. It will define the movement of trucks into the ports environment, as only trucks cleared would be allowed entry.

At the meeting, which held at Lilypond Terminal, Apapa, the stakeholders agreed that the existing call up for trucks should be discontinued from February 26 to pave the way for the e-call up from February 27, 2021.

It was also jointly agreed that by 4pm on Friday, February 26, all articulated vehicles would be prevented from entering Apapa and its environs and subsequently by 12.00 noon on Saturday, February 27, 2021, trucks in and around the ports access roads must vacate the corridors, with strong warnings for truck owners and drivers to adhere to the resolutions to prevent harsh reactions from government.

The stakeholders also urged all stakeholders, especially truck owners to cooperate with the state government as it makes consolidated efforts to create ease in movement for its citizenry safety, welfare and health which are of primary importance.