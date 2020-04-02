Lagos medical workers decry police’s “on duty” requirement for pass amid state lockdown

The Lagos Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has said moves by the State Commissioner of Police (CP) to mandate proof of being “on duty” in order to exempt medical workers from state-wide curfew undermines the work of health workers and could expose them to unwarranted harassment by the police.

The pandemic demands the mobilization of all hands and not curious statements, such as the one credited to the CP, which are capable of creating unnecessary bottlenecks for our members and other healthcare workers, the association said in a press statement.

“Statement by the CP is capable of exposing our members and other healthcare workers to unwarranted harassment by personnel of the Nigeria Police,” the body warned.

According to Lagos chapter of NMA, at the outset of the COVID 19 pandemic, the National body mobilized doctors all over the country to meet the challenge posed by the disease.

The medical association said in several states, its members suspended legitimate demands for unpaid salaries and other emoluments in order to focus solely on the pandemic and are currently on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

As a result, the group it is at pains to decipher the logic behind the call by the CP for doctors and other health workers to carry evidence of being on duty.

“Is the CP suggesting that health workers engage in “illegal duty” or wander about aimlessly? Perhaps, the CP underestimates the enormity of the work at hand,” it said. “For the avoidance of doubt, all hands are needed on deck at this critical time.”

The body said it has already received a few unsavory reports from members pertaining to the enforcement of restriction on movements leading to their harassment.

It therefore advised the CP that the health workers are always on duty and can be called to report at any and all times, also that the other ancillary health staff are part of health team whether in private or public practice.

“Indeed, we are the first line of defence and the last line of retreat in the ongoing pandemic. However, we need the support and collaboration of other stakeholders to effectively discharge their duties,” the association said.

The statement from the NMA Lagos chapter follows remarks from the Lagos Commissioner of police Hakeem Odumosu, who spoke on TVC Monday, Monday, stating that workers in essential services must prove that they are on duty in addition to providing their identity cards to be allowed on the road.

“…the fact that I am a doctor, police man or journalist, am I on duty?” said Odumosu, casting uncertainty over how essential workers, even with proper identification, can carry out their much-needed duty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ID only tells us who you are and where you work,” he said.

The new criterion by the police casts ambiguity and creates room for abuse of power. It also differs fundamentally from the president’s directive.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in his address on Sunday declared a 14-day total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja – the worst-hit state by COVID-19 – but said essential workers would be allowed to continue operation although there were certain conditions on some categories of workers.

No condition required essential workers to prove they were on duty.

In his address, President Buhari said the order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

Furthermore, he said, commercial establishments such as; food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.”

While Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted.

The statement from the Lagos CP comes days after officers of the Nigerian Police Force in a viral video, acknowledged by the NPF twitter handle, were seen destroying a shop in bid to enforce compliance with state’s directive for businesses to halt operations.

While the NPF condemned the action, fears that the police brutality similar to India’s might follow the 2-week lockdown exercise in the three key states.

Segun Adams