Lagos guber: Bode George dumps Jandor, joins forces with Rhodes-Vivour

Olabode George, a former national deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday publicly endorsed Labour Party Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for the Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos State.

The Lagos PDP candidate, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor had been having a running battle with the elder statesman, George, over his choice of running mate.

George, who made the public declaration in the company of Rhodes-Vivour at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, said the endorsement signified a new dawn for the liberalisation of the state.

He however, quickly hinted that he remains a member of the PDP, adding that he remain an irredentist member of PDP.

He appealed to the teeming supporters present during the meeting not to be deterred by the situation across the state, saying they should come out en masse and vote for the candidates of their choice.

He said, “It is with a good sense of humility and responsibility that I make one final call to all compatriots of Lagos to stand united in our collective struggle to save the soul of our state.”

He stressed that the programme was organised by ‘Omo Eko Pataki Group’ which according to him, is a freedom movement in Lagos State.

Also speaking, Burknor Akerele, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, noted that it was time to liberate the state from the captive of few individuals, stressing that the time tor the ruling party was up in Lagos State.

She stressed that the people where determined to change the narrative in the gubernatorial poll despite the intimidation of the ruling party.

According to her, “Time is now for Lagos to be taken over by a true Lagosians and the government would for all residents of the state and not for few individual pockets.

“Lagosians should come out and vote for Gbadebo on Saturday, he is a true Lagosians from a popular family that we know.”