Lagos enforcement team seals mall, plaza in Lekki to contain Covid-19

A day after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced measures including restriction of large social gatherings to contain the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Lagos enforcement team has sealed off a shopping mall and plaza.

The outfits sealed by the enforcement team comprising officials from Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos Safety Commission and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency, include Prime Mall and Mega One Plaza, all in Lekki.

The team has been going around the state to make sure that the directive by the governor on social distancing and restriction of large gatherings have strictly adhered.

The team will be expected to visit churches and other religious organisations tomorrow, Sunday, to enforce compliance with the directive restricting religious gatherings to not more than 50 people within a hall.

Some churches including The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) and Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG) had Wednesday issued circulars directing their branches in Lagos to split services in order not to run foul of the government’s directive.

The enforcement team led by Dolapo Fasawe, the general manager of LASEPA, visited different parts of the state metropolis, including Surulere, Ikeja, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah, Lagos Island.

Fasawe advised individuals, business operators and corporate bodies to work with the government to curtail the virus.