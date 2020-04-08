Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Lagos Debunks Story Alleging loot of Relief Package Store

by

The Lagos State Government has asserted that none of its warehouses was vandalised and looted contrary to an online video alleging theft of COVID-19 Emergency Food Response items stored at Abule-Egba.

A statement issued today from the Ministry of Agriculture explained that the allegation is totally false, as the State Government does not have any storage facility located in Abule-Egba.

The statement, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard both the video and allegation completely.

 

