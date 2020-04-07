Lagos-based startup, ACEGID design e-assessment toolkit for COVID-19

A Lagos-based startup, Kreateng, and African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) have developed a self e-screening toolkit that will enable Nigerians to determine their risk levels for coronavirus.

Kreateng is led by Oladele Dada John, while ACEGID, located at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, is led by Christian Happi, professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics.

The app enables Nigerians to provide information about their health status, travel or contact histories, job records and states of residence. With the information provided, the app assesses the chances of individuals contracting coronavirus and provides a verdict of ‘low risk’, ‘medium risk’ or ‘high risk’.

High-risk individuals are often those with travel histories and/or exposure to people who have tested positive for the virus.

They are referred to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further tests.

Medium-risk individuals are advised to self-isolate, repeat the test within seven days and then monitor the symptoms.

The developers said the app does not perform the functions of the NCDC, which is authorised to carry out tests on patients but only assists the agency in identifying possible individuals with high-risk status.

They further said that their focus is to reduce the spread of the virus in order to reduce the challenges faced by Nigerians, especially doctors and nurses who are on the frontline.

They urged Nigerians to take the self-assessment via kreateng.org/covid-19/start.