Lagos Assembly removes 2 principal officers, suspends 2 others

Two principal members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been removed from office. They include Rotimi Abiru, the chief whip, and Olumuyiwa Jimoh, deputy majority leader.

Two other members of the house, Moshood Oshun (representing Lagos Mainland constituency II) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki constituency II) were also suspended indefinitely.

A resolution to remove the principal officers and suspend the others was passed on Monday, March 9, after they were accused of gross misconduct, insubordination and action that could destabilise the house.

Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the house, announced the punitive measures following voice votes by the 40-member house during plenary session.

According to Obasa, the house is the belief that the affected members should be well guided in a democracy.

“I hereby invoke Section 68 and Section 70 4 (a, b) 2 and 3 of the House rules in respect of gross misconduct, insubordination and action that can destablise this house.

“I hereby move that Moshood Oshun and Raheem Adewale be placed on suspension indefinitely,” said Obasa.

The request for the removal notice of the two principal officers and change in the leadership was contained in a letter earlier read at plenary by the clerk of the house, Azeez Sanni.

Sanni explained that the letter, signed by the 26 members, notified the house to change the leadership of the house including, Rotimi Abiru as the chief whip and deputy majority leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

He said their removal and suspension came amidst speculation that they were involved in critical issues that could divide the house and that more revelations might come in the coming days.

