Lagos Assembly crisis deepens as sacked lawmakers’ offices sealed

The crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly has taken a new dimension as the offices of the sacked Principal Officers, Deputy Majority Leader (Wahab Jimoh), Chief Whip Rotimi Abiru and the two suspended lawmakers, Moshood Lanre Oshun (Lagos Mainland 2) and lKazeem Raheed Adewale ( Ibeju Lekki 2) were sealed Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that the staff of the embattled lawmakers were not allowed to enter the offices before being sealed.

It would be recalled that 26 members of the House in a voice vote removed the Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip during plenary session on Monday.

Also, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, invoked section 68 and 70 of the Standing Rules to suspend the two lawmakers indefinitely.