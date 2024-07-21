Kwara Speaker urges governor to direct Ministry of Health to conduct cholera test, vaccine campaign

Yakubu Danlad-Salihu, the Speaker of the House, has urged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq to direct the Ministry of Heath to conduct statewide cholera vaccination campaigns targeting high-risk population areas and put in place surveillance systema to detect and respond swiftly to any suspected cases of cholera.

The Speaker, equally implored the Governor to direct the Ministry of Environment to enhance sanitation infrastructure and ensure proper waste management practices to prevent water contamination and pollution.

This was in response to Oba Magaji Abdulkadir, a law maker representing Ilorin Central at the Kwara State House of Assembly who stressed the need to avert the outbreak of Cholera in the state.

Abdulkadir, raised the issue while leading the debating on the Matter of General Important during the plenary recently.

He explained that the Cholera caused by the vibrio bacterium, spreads rapidly through contaminated water and food and posing a severe threat to public health.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the debate applauded the Governor for his administration’s efforts in the provision of clean and safe drinking water to all communities across the state and advised Kwarans to continue to abide by the government laid down rules towards ensure clean environment.

They also lauded the government for prompt payment of counterpart found in water and sanitation programmes, among others.