Kwara presents 2022 budget Wednesday

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq will on Wednesday present the 2022 budget estimates to the state House of Assembly following an approval of the draft by the state executive council on Tuesday.

The council has approved the award of upgrading of Gbugbu market in Edu Local Government area of the state to an international market.

This is to further boost economic activities of the state through the market which attracts international traders and investors from some neighbouring countries and all parts of Nigeria.

A statement by Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, the state commissioner for communications, said the governor commended members of the state council for their patriotism, dilligence and commitment to full realisation of the agenda of his administration at making Kwara State one of the best three-governed states in the country; charged the council members not to rest on their oars individually and collectively in consolidating on the impressive gains and progress made so far.

The governor contended that no matter the fruitless efforts in some quarters to wish away the inglorious past record of the displaced government, posterity would remain grateful to the current crop of dedicated leaders and patriots of the State working collectively in and outside the government to make Kwara State one of the best and investors’ destination in the country.

Also approved was the dualisation of Yebumot Al -Hikma University-Adeta Roundabout-Oloje road to ease traffic gridlock, lessen travel time and support industrialisation potentials of the state.

When completed, the road will serve as an industrial Layout by connecting Asa Dam- Western Reservoir dual carriageway with Kaiama road at Oloje, thereby shortening travel time.

The contract, which is to be completed in 10 months, was awarded at the cost of N1.6 billion to JMK Construction after a bidding process.