Kwara debunks COVID-19 case in state, begins N154m palliatives

Kwara State government Friday denied rumour that the state had recorded a case of coronavirus (COVID-19), saying all the six samples of suspected cases so far tested in the state had been negative.

“The Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 wishes to clarify that the state has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19. As of now, all the six samples tested from Kwara State have returned negative.

“The committee states that there is no fact, at this moment, to support suggestions that a male patient who died on Wednesday night at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital was a COVID-19 patient.

“Findings by the medical advisory subcommittee revealed that the patient and his wife arrived from the United Kingdom, reportedly came to Ilorin on 20th March, 2020, and went into self-quarantine without reaching out to the government or the technical committee. On the 13th day of the self-quarantine, the husband suddenly had difficulties breathing after reportedly eating dinner and was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. Efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive and he was pronounced dead.

“The deceased, a Muslim, was promptly taken to Offa, his hometown, where he was interned on Thursday. Owing to the travel history of the deceased, all the medics who attended to him at the UITH have gone into self-quarantine. Similarly, family members who have had contact with the deceased and his wife have been directed to do same. For abundance of caution, samples have been taken from his wife and four others and results are expected in the coming days.

“The committee hereby repeats that there is no record that the UITH patient ever tested positive for the virus,” Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

Meanwhile, the government, has flagged off the distribution of the first phase of palliatives from the Kwara Central Senatorial District with Asa Local Government Area of the state as the first point of call.

Emir of Shonga and chairman of the subcommittee on palliatives Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa told reporters in Ilorin Friday that commodities for the first phase comprise 19,400 pieces of 10kg of rice; 19,400 of 5kg of semovita; 1,940 packs of spaghetti; 9700 packs of salt; 4,850 packs of sugar; and 38,800 (1 litre) of vegetables.

Ndanusa also explained that garri (cassava flakes) and tomato purée donated to the government are to be distributed, saying, “We have the first batch of palliatives already delivered. More are being delivered while we expect more to be delivered to the subcommittee in the coming days. We are beginning the distribution from the Central and we urge people to be patient as we will be as fair as possible to everybody.

“The credibility of what we do depends on how calm our people are and maintain social distancing. We have made arrangements for security cover. We have asked the trusted locals and community based organisations to try to prevent the rush and maintain social distancing.”

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin