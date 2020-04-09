Kogi lifts ban on religious congregations, urges leaders to provide sanitisers for worshippers

Kogi state government has lifted the ban on religious congregations with immediate effect to allow religious bodies to have their normal worships and services.

According to a press statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, Governor Yahaya Bello has equally urged religious leaders to put in place necessary preventive measures by providing sanitizers for all worshippers at the entrance of churches and mosques.

The Governor also directed that sitting arrangements in mosques and churches should be done to ensure social distancing, adding that churches and mosques should make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshippers within as enclosed confinement for a long period of time.

The state’s COVID-19 Squadron Committee has also urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic so that the world could return to normal life and activities.