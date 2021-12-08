KANN Consortium takes over AEDC management as internal dispute deepens

KANN consortium, owners of 60 percent equity in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has taken over the management of the company as financial crisis cripples its operations.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu announced the change of management on Wednesday, stating that AEDC has, of recent been facing significant operational challenges which has deteriorated due to lack of access to intervention finances leading to a point whereby legitimate entitlements of the staff are being owed.

According to him, the AEDC has been faced with operational challenges arising from a dispute between the core Investors (KANN consortium) and the UBA as lenders for the acquisition for the majority shareholding to the public utility.

Aliyu stated that UBA, as a lender, and in exercising its rights over the shares of KANN Consortium in AEDC, has taken over the shares of the obligor in the AEDC.

“This takeover of the majority stake in AEDC by UBA has consequently led to the reported changes in the management of AEDC.

“The Situation has currently deteriorated due to lack of access to intervention finances leading to a point whereby legitimate entitlements of the staff are being owed thus leading to service disruptions on 6th December 2021 within its franchise areas,” he said.

Aliyu further noted that the changes in shareholding in AEDC and the appointment of an interim management for AEDC by the shareholders has been endorsed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the suspension of the former management of the AEDC, following the recent industrial action embarked on by its staff over non payment of arrears of pensions, allowances, salaries and promotion.

The industrial action embarked upon by the staff union led to disruption of service experienced by residents of the FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger states on 6th December 2021.