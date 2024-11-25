Investors park cash in T-bills over real economy

Investors are plowing into treasury bills (T-bills) due to their attractive returns that are driven by an elevated interest rate environment.

They are increasingly ignoring the real economy, which is now high risk but with little returns.

The 30 percent return on the one-year Nigerian T-bill has shot the asset class back on the radar of retail investors in 2024.

Take an investor who placed N100 million in a one-year T-bill at the current rate of 30.7 percent. The investor stands to earn N30.7 million in interest within a year, a risk-free return that far outpaces the returns from most other investment vehicles in Nigeria’s struggling economy.

Some small business owners are already piling into T-bills, sacrificing expansion plans for returns probably higher than they can get from focusing on their business.

Temitope Akande, who owns an online clothing store, this month, diverted N5 million from expanding her business to T-bills. She’s poised to pocket a handsome return of ₦1.5 million within just one year.

“It is likely more than I would have gained from my business. Customers have been few and far between,” Akande said.

Business in Nigeria has been tough for several small businesses in an economy burdened by weak purchasing power and high operational costs.

Some of the biggest listed firms on the Nigerian stock market from MTN Nigeria to Nestle Nigeria have posted significant losses this year driven by the naira’s devaluation and inflationary pressures.

For some companies that are managing to turn a profit, it’s with meagre margins.

Take the trio of listed technology firms, CWG Plc, eTranzact International Plc and Chams Holdco Plc. The combined profit margin of the three firms in the nine months through September 2024 was 7.62 percent. That’s less than a quarter of the return on the one-year T-bill.

Analysts say with shrinking profit margins, the business landscape is becoming less appealing compared to the stability of T-bills.

Demand has doubled

Demand is growing for the bills, according to data by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN sold N9.27 trillion worth of Nigerian treasury bills (NTBs) across its auctions between January and August 2024.

That’s nearly three times the N3.46 trillion sold during the same period in 2023. Most of that increase has been spurred by a larger appetite by investors.

Data on the primary market auctions in the period under review showed that the CBN offered N4.59 trillion worth of NTBs to the investing public but eventually recorded a total subscription worth N30.04 trillion. The CBN offered N3.16 trillion last year but total subscription stood at N13.74 trillion.

That means total investor demand for T-bills in the first eight months of 2024 more than doubled compared to last year.

“The increased sale of NTBs in 2024 underscores a robust appetite for Nigerian sovereign instruments, with a significant over-subscription, especially in the longer tenor, suggesting that investors are looking for higher returns,” said Ayodeji Ebo, CEO of digital investment platform, Optimus by Afrinvest.

No respite for rates?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will meet this week with stubborn inflation likely to weigh on their interest rate decision.

The committee took the market by surprise when it unanimously decided to lift the benchmark rate for a 13th straight meeting to 27.25 percent from 26.75 percent, at the last meeting in September.

The decision made Nigeria an outlier at a time when most central banks across the world were either holding or cutting borrowing costs.

Those opting for reductions include the US Federal Reserve, Indonesia and South Africa. Taiwan, Norway, Ukraine, Turkey and Angola are holding steady.

“We expect more hikes in the next two quarters before the central bank is convinced it has tamed inflation and restored real positive rates,” said Yvonne Mhango, Africa economist at Bloomberg.

The MPC has lifted the benchmark rate by 15.75 percentage points since May 2022 to crush inflation.

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the second straight month in October, accelerating to 33.88 percent from 32.70 percent in September, mainly due to higher food prices, official data showed this month.

The government has raised petrol prices by 45 percent since September, stoking a painful cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Devastating floods also recently hit Nigeria’s food-producing regions and the currency remains under pressure, all contributing to inflation and limiting the chance for a possible rate cut which business owners hope for.

