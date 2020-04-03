Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Investors may go for bargain in new week

...As value stocks hit new lows

by

With declines in the price of a number of fundamentally sound stocks in the week ended April 3, market watchers expect some cherry picking at the beginning of new week.

In the review trading week, the Nigeria stock market declined by 3.5 percent, pushing its negative return this year to a new high of -21.40percent. Many value counters were on offer.

Some of these stocks fell below analysts’ target price as both foreign and domestic investors weighed the economic impact of a Coronavirus-driven lockdown in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Ogun State.

As remote trading on the Bourse continues, there is no doubt also that the performance of the market will still largely depend on events around the continued spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria as well as happenings in the Crude oil market. Oil price traded above $30 per barrel ($32.72) as at 7pm on Friday.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 3.5percent to close the review week  at 21,094.62 points and N10.994 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas which appreciated by 2.33percent while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Fifteen (15)  equities  appreciated  in  price  in the review trading week,  lower  than 34  in  the preceding week. Thirty-six (36) equities depreciated in price, higher than 30 equities in the preceding week, while 112 equities remained unchanged, higher than 99 equities recorded in the preceding week.

The market recorded a total turnover of 1.534 billion shares worth N11.267 billion in 18,928 deals, in contrast to a total of 1.452 billion shares valued at N14.918 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 21,828 deals.

The  Financial  Services  industry  (measured  by  volume)  led  the  activity  chart  with  1.105  billion shares valued at N7.100 billion traded in 12,225 deals, thus contributing 71.99percent and 63.02percent to the  total  equity  turnover  volume  and  value,  respectively.

The  Industrial  Goods  followed  with 218.471 million shares worth  N1.236 billion in 1,610 deals; and the Consumer Goods industry,  with a  turnover of  134.599 million shares worth N1.855 billion in  2,332  deals.

Trading in  the  top  three equities, namely  Sterling Bank Plc, Zenith  Bank Plc  and  Meyer Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 752.359 million shares worth N3.247 billion in 4,039 deals, contributing 49.03percent and 28.82percent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

 

