Industry expert lauds Sanwo-Olu on crypto adoption 

Bright Enabulele, the founder of Oduwa Blockchain Solutions, has backed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on his determination to make the state the next crypto capital in Africa.

In a video in which he discussed his plan as he sought to get re-elected for a second term, the Lagos governor announced the proposals for crypto adoption in the state.

While revealing his plan to adopt crypto in Lagos despite the ban on blockchain-powered transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanwo-Olu explained that the role of government is to provide an enabling environment, where young people can thrive and realise their potential.

“Lagos state has become an enviable state for startups, especially in the technology and innovation sector. Thus, we are committed to working with all stakeholders to promote the growth of the tech and blockchain industry, including cryptocurrency in Lagos State,” he said.

Some of the initiatives proposed by Sanwo-Olu to boost crypto adoption in Lagos State include the establishment of a crypto-focused innovation hub and the provision of incentives for businesses that accept crypto payments.

Throwing weight behind the Lagos Governor for planning to adopt crypto, Enabulele, whose company founded Oduwacoin, the first pan-African cryptocurrency, stated that Sanwo-Olu’s admiration of blockchain isn’t surprising.

“Lagos is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city in Nigeria, with a population of over 20 million people, out of which about 60 percent are youth. In view of the number of startups in the state, I knew it’s just a matter of time.

“Should crypto become adopted in Lagos, the state would further be positioned as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and one that provides greater access to financial services and opportunities,” Enabulele stated.

While encouraging the Sanwo-Olu government to develop a sandbox regulatory framework for crypto, the Oduwacoin founder maintained that as its adoption continues to grow, it will have a transformative impact on the region’s economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike