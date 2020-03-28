Immigration debunks report about Comptroller-General in self-isolation

“The fact that he just returned from Britain, where Coronavirus infection is rapidly increasing has lent weight to these fears among family, friends, and colleagues.
“His continuing absence from the office is being discussed in hushed tones by officers and men of the Service even as his deputy is said to have taken charge,” the report said.
Also speaking on the alleged continued absence of the CG as a result of the purported self-isolation, James clarified that the CG is on his annual leave and has handed over to a deputy to act on his behalf.
Nigeria has recorded over 70 confirmed cases of the pandemic, which has infected some high ranking government officials. Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari Abba Kyari, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and Mohammed Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, were among those so far infected by the virus.
However, the former Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, remains the only recorded death so far from the virus in Nigeria.
Comments are closed.