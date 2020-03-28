Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Imam of Peace: Nigerians ride #BuhariResign to vent discontent on Twitter

Nigerians are riding a wave on Twitter triggered by #BuhariResign to ask President MuhammaduBuhari to resign, citing insecurity, poor economic performance, and rising poverty.

Initiated by a certain Imam of Peace with a verified Twitter handle of over 700 thousand followers the hashtag has garnered over 49 thousand tweets as of 11:48 am on Saturday (and counting) ahead of the explosion in Akurewith some 42 thousand tweets.

The Imam of Peace describes himself as Imam Tawhidi, a peace advocate and an ordained scholar.

