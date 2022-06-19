Ikpeazu inaugurates special security committee for Umunneochi

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has inaugurated a Special Security Committee for Umunneochi Local Government Area of the State to stamp out insecurity in the area.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Umuahia Friday, Ikpeazu directed the committee to take over all ungoverned spaces in Umunneochi and set up systems that will lead to the arrest of all elements, who have become a nuisance to the people of the council.

The governor assured that the government will provide all that is needed to make their job successful and announced immediate provision of a patrol vehicle and motorcycles to serve as enablers to their assignment.

Governor Ikpeazu assured that he will support the Committee until the story of security changes for the better in the area.

He also charged the committee to take decisive action to flush out all criminals in the area, as the land belongs to the people of Umunneochi, adding that they must be firm and that any citizen of the area found to be conniving with the criminals should be identified and dealt with.

The governor warned that anybody who wants to do business in Umunneochi LGA must come out in the open and charged the committee to deepen intelligence about what is happening in the area, especially movement around the area.

He further directed them to collaborate with neighboring communities outside Umunneochi in the course of the assignment, promising that the initiative will be extended to Isuikwuato and Ukwa west LGAs .

Eze Okechukwu Chukwuji, the committee’s chairman, thanked the Governor for the initiative, which according to him will check insecurity in Umunneochi and assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Special Security Committee, which has 12 persons as members, also has the Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, as secretary.

Chris Ezem, secretary to government, member representing Umunneochi State constituency at the State Assembly, Okey Igwe, members of the State Executive Council, Executive Chairman of Umunneochi LGA, Ifeanyi Madu, and other top officials of the State Government were present at the event.

