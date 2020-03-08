ICPC tracks projects by MDAs 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to start the tracking of projects being executed by government ministries and departments to ensure quality projectsdelivery across the country.

Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, revealing this at a two-day retreat for management of the Commission and members of the National Assembly Committees on Anti-Corruption, said that tracking of

executive projects, in addition to the on-going tracking of constituency projects would start in March this year.

Owasanoye said that the new initiative, called Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Group, became necessary following the huge success recorded by the Commission in the tracking of constituency

projects.

He said, “We fully appreciate that apart from constituency projects, other projects being executed by ministries, departments and agencies that are not connected to members of the National Assembly will also be tracked.

‘Consequently, starting from March, ICPC will commence the tracking of both executive and constituency projects.”

The ICPC boss stated that the Commission had already listed priority sectors and projects for the exercise adding that the focus would be on key sectors of education, health, agriculture, power and water resources.

He further said that the Commission would employ technology to track all priority projects, even as the 2020 national budget had been broken down and analyzed by ICPC to ensure proper tracking.

According to him, “We have already dissected the 2020 budget. We have broken it down on a sectoral basis. We will also leverage on technology.