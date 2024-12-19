Ibadan Christmas Funfair stampede: Police confirm 35 death, organisers arrested

…As Senator urges organisers of events to always prioritise safety

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of thirty five children during a Christmas funfair party in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Likewise, the incident which occured following a stampede at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital also confirmed that six are injured and receiving medical attention.

This is as Naomi Silekunola,an ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, Abdullahi Fasasi, the Principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, and others have been arrested by the police.

The event, a family gathering for Christmas organized by Wings Foundation was in partnership with Agidigbo FM.

The principal which was invited by police, subsequently detained because of, the incident.

It was gathered that Fasasi has since bèen detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Iyaganku area.

Adewale Osifeso,Oyo Police spokesperson in a statement, stated that ” Following the tragic stampede on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State Police Command has arrested eight individuals for their roles in the incident.

According to the statement, in furtherance of the above, the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations.

“Finally, the Oyo State Police Command sympathizes with all the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and assures the good people of the State that Justice will be served accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has called on event organisers across the state to prioritise the safety of participants and ensure strict crowd control measures to prevent such a recurrence in the future.

While expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and injuries caused by a stampede, he described the incident, which claimed the lives of about 32 children and left many others injured, as a heart-wrenching tragedy that has plunged the state into mourning.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen in Ibadan,the lawmaker commiserated with the families of the deceased, praying for God’s comfort and strength for them in their time of grief.

He also wished the injured quick recovery, urging relevant authorities to provide adequate medical attention to all affected.

Alli urged the Oyo State Government to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragedy and take necessary actions against negligence.

“The loss of these innocent lives is devastating and calls for urgent measures to improve safety standards at public events,” Alli stated.

Also, the House of Oduduwa extends its heartfelt sympathy to the government of Oyo state, the organisers; Agidigbo Radio owned by Oriyomi Hamzat, the Women in Need of Guidance and Support(WINGS) owned by a former queen at the Ooni’s Palace; Naomi Silekunola Ogunseyi,the bereaved families of the young souls lost in the tragic incident in Ibadan. We share in the grief and pains that has engulfed the affected families.

“We pray that Olodumare grants them fortitude to bear this trying time. We also express our solidarity with the government of Oyo State as they navigate this difficult moment especially Mr Governor’s commendable responsiveness. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of our children across Nigeria.

“While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and cares to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December periods like this.

Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs,

Ooni’s Palace in a statement also said “the House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss.

“The House of Oduduwa calls for immediate actions to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for rigorous adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies in educational institutions.

“While the situation calls for solemn reflection and collective responsibility, we would want to express dismay at the unprofessional conduct of some bloggers who have chosen to sensationalize the tragic incident rather than uphold journalistic integrity.

“The dissemination of unverified and distorted information has only compounded the grief of the families and individuals directly affected. We urge all media practitioners to exercise restraint, compassion, and professionalism in reporting sensitive issues, as their narratives significantly influence public perception and healing processes.

The House of Oduduwa encourages all stakeholders, from government officials to the media and citizens, to unite in compassion and constructive dialogue. Let us honour the memories of the departed by fostering a culture of care, respect, and accountability in our communities.

“Rather than being discouraged by the sorrowful end of the event which was initially planned to show love for the children giving helping hands to their parents during this yuletide, miss Naomi Silekunola, Mr Oriyomi Hamzat and their co-organisers should remain committed to doing such laudable programmes for the children but with better plans and strategies of execution in the future. Lesson must be learnt.

The statement said ” may this sorrowful moment inspire a renewed commitment to protecting our children, preserving our shared humanity, and upholding the values of truth and empathy.

