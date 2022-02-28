How Marginal fields helped local operators build capacity, develop economy

At a time countries are moving away from fossil fuels, Timipre Sylva, the minister of State for Petroleum Resources has maintained that awarding marginal fields bid round is a big deal for Nigeria, as it presents an opportunity to speed up its fossil fuel exploitation and make good use of the resources for the betterment of the country.

Speaking during the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja on Monday, Sylva noted marginal fields help to ensure exploitation of the nation’s fossil fuel in an economic manner rather than abandoning the huge oil and gas reserves in the ground.

According to him, “the year 2021 was a milestone for Nigeria’s energy sector and witnessed a number of record-breaking activities. Three of these activities stand out First, the successful conclusion of the Marginal Fields Bid Round; Second, the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) seeing the light of the day, and third is the Decade of Gas initiative.

“Both the Marginal field bid round and the Petroleum Industry Act surmounted over two-decade challenges in the doldrums before they saw the light of the day. The Decade of Gas initiative, it holds a promise of a prosperous Nigeria for Nigerians.

He explained that for the decade of gas initiative, the major objective remains the transformation of Nigeria into a gas-based industrialised nation through enhanced and accelerated gas revolution.

According to him, the country’s potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of natural gas is an enormous potential to diversify and grow Nigeria’s economy.

“We will ensure further optimal exploitation and utilization of the country’s vast natural gas resources.

“We are fully aware that energy transition raises the bar in terms of environmental, social, and governance demands. We do not have to panic. We are already building blocks and bricks that will ensure seamless energy transition as the county joins in the race for net-zero carbon emission.

“That is why this administration declared Natural Gas as the transition fuel for Nigeria. Without a doubt, Natural Gas ticks all the boxes. We are prepared to face the challenge of the rising global demand for cleaner energy sources,” he said.

In his remark, Mele Kyari, group managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited noted that necessary steps must be taken by stakeholders in the Nigerian energy sector towards achieving net-zero carbon.

According to him, Nigeria as well as other countries in the Sub-Saharan region is energy deficient and a huge gap that needs to be filled in an efficient manner.

“In Sub Saharan Africa, we are very far away from achieving a net zero carbon target and therefore it is important that businesses and stakeholders act differently.

“There is really no way we can transit without having a transition fuel, it is very clear to the world that gas will be the transition fuel. And that can’t happen except we are able to convert it to a usable form and make it available to users.

“We will lead this in Nigeria, because we have a larger reserve for gas, crude oil, including condensate,” he said.

While stressing the need for Nigeria to invest more in its petroleum industry, Kyari said that the pursuit for energy transition must recognise the need for sanity and justice.

“Energy transition is a struggle for Africa, we must achieve energy transition in a way that will not create chaos in our various countries

“It is even more difficult in our country today because we are not able to invest so much in the fossil fuel industry,” he said.