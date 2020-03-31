Here’s Seyi Makinde’s itinerary since he returned from abroad

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday prompting concerns about the health status of his contacts since the governor had failed to observe the NCDC-advised quarantine for returnees from abroad.

The governor returned from a Nigerian-American Business Forum, which held in Tampa, Florida, the United States in early March.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the governor around March 3 states that Makinde pitched Oyo state to foreign investors.

Since his return to Nigeria, the energetic governor who has been on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in his state has made a lot of contacts.

On the 11th of March, the attended his party’s stakeholders’ meeting at PDP Secretariat, Molete, Ibadan. “I called for unity & cooperation amongst us & restated that as the ruling party, our focus must be to deliver good governance to Oyo State people who entrusted us with their mandate,” Makinde tweeted same day.

On the 12th the governor was at the Oyo State Productivity Day Merit Award For The Most Efficient Civil/ Public Servants In Oyo State, which held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital, Ibadan.

On the 13th Makinde hosted the leaders of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Oyo State, led by Comrade Samson Adedoyin, which paid a courtesy visit. Same day, the management of the University Press PLC led by Managing Director, Mr Samuel Olawole, paid the governor a courtesy visit too.

On the 16th, Makinde flagged-off the Free Health Mission of our administration at Local Authority Primary School, Agede, Kisi, Irepo Local Government Area. “The aim of the mission is to ensure that poor and vulnerable people in Oyo State have access to medical care,” he tweeted same day.

On the 18th, the governor joked about COVID-19 in a PDP rally that drew public criticism since large gatherings had been identified as a catalyst for the spread of the disease.

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State and Bode George were in attendance. Governor Makinde apologized for organizing the rally.

On the 19th, Makinde was among state governors that attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja in which Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Finance minister Zainab Ahmed participated.

On the 20th, Oyo’s COVID-19 task force held its first meeting with Makinde, head of the task force. The Commissioner for health, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan Oyo State, who has also contracted the virus was in the meeting.

On the 21st, Makinde met with popular music star David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido.

On the 23rd, Makinde visited Agbami Isolation Centre at Jericho chest Hospital to inspect the facility.

Of the 135 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 11:15 am Monday, Oyo accounts for eight.

Governor Makinde is asymptomatic and currently self-isolating. Despite the trip abroad, it is unclear where he contracted the virus.