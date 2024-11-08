Helicopter crash: Safety bureau recovers black box, continue search for 3 bodies

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), in conjunction with the Search and Recovery partners NNPC, NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and HydroDive, has recovered the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), commonly referred to as ‘black box’ from the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, which ditched in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Bonny Finima on October 24, 2024.

The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation, was transporting eight passengers at the time of the accident.

Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, said in a statement on Friday that its Search and Recovery partners have coordinated an effort in collaboration with local and international partners to locate and retrieve the bodies of the deceased and the critical components necessary for a comprehensive investigation.

“The FDR and CVR, commonly referred to as the aircraft’s ‘black box,’ was retrieved early this morning. This device is crucial in helping investigators analyse flight performance and cockpit communications to determine the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

“The recovered recorder has been secured for transport to NSIB’s data analysis lab. It will undergo data extraction and analysis by NSIB’s specialists to gain insights into the operational and technical conditions preceding the accident and to help determine the cause of the accident,” Oladeji said.

She disclosed that as of today, three individuals remain unaccounted for, and long-term search efforts continue in coordination with local and international partners.

Alex Badeh, NSIB Director General, commended the recovery teams and stressed the importance of the investigation:

“The recovery of the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder marks a monumental step in understanding what led to this tragic accident. The black box holds vital information that will provide invaluable insight into the sequence of events leading up to the accident, which will help us determine the cause and inform any necessary safety recommendations.

“While our thoughts are with the families of those still unaccounted for, concerted efforts are being made to find the missing individuals and provide answers to the families affected by this accident.”

She said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau remains dedicated to conducting an investigation that prioritises transparency and aligns with international standards for aviation safety.

