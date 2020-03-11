Heavy traffic expected as FG, Lagos shut Eko Bridge for repairs 

Lagos will be experiencing heavy traffic inward the Lagos Island and around Surulere and environs as the Federal and Lagos State Governments have announced partial closure of Eko Bridge for repair works.

The Federal Controller of Works, Adedamola Kuti confirmed the closure of a section of Eko Bridge to enable rehabilitation works on worn-out bearings noticed between Alaka and Costain portion inwards Apongbon.

Also the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on works and infrastructure Aramide Adeyoye, issued a statement after the joint appraisal of a failed section by an inter-ministerial technical team comprising of officials from the federal and state ministries of works and infrastructure, ministry of transportation, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Adeyoye said it became necessary to close a section of the bridge to prevent endangering the lives of commuters using the bridge, pending commencement of repairs.

She stated that despite the inconvenience that may arise from the closure, the government resorted to immediate closure to prevent a situation that could lead to loss of lives in the event that the worn-out section of the bridge gives way.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes announced by the Lagos State Government for those heading to Lagos Island from Funsho Williams Avenue through Iponri to Costain, connecting Eko Bridge through the National Theatre entry point.

“Motorists can also pass from Bode Thomas to Eric Moore Road and connect Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Costain and link their destination through national Theatre to Eko Bridge”, the travel advisory stated.

Other alternative routes provided are from National Stadium to connect Shitta Roundabout, onward to Adeniran Ogunsanya Road, Bode Thomas, Eric Moore to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) and Costain to link destination through Eko Bridge. Motorists from Ojuelegba are also advised to ply Tejuoso through to Yaba, Murtala Mohammed Way to Oyingbo -Iddo -Otto to Idumota Bridge or Carter Bridge and connect their destination.

“Commuters from Agege Motor Road or Ikorodu Road should drive through Jibowu to connect Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle and 3rd Mainland Bridge towards Lagos Island or other destinations”, the statement added.

The special adviser appealed to all road users for the abrupt notice but explained that the decision was inevitable to prevent a situation that could compromise the integrity of the bridge and lead to loss of lives and property.