Guber poll: Developer sees real estate gaining from Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

A real estate developer, Tayo Sonuga, MD/CEO, Haven Homes, says real estate sector will gain if Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, is re-elected for a second term in office.

He hopes that if the governor, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Saturday, March 18 governorship election, is re-elected, the development he has achieved in the last four years will be sustained.

Sonuga, who spoke in an interview on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that the Sanwo-Olu administration, through innovative policies, has positioned the real estate sector in the state on the path of sustainable development.

“The policies of the administration of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have opened up Lagos real estate to an unprecedented development like never before,” Sonuga said.

He commended Sanwo-Olu for creating an enabling environment that addresses safety of residents from the sharp practices of the past.

“In the last four years, there has been efforts by the governor and his team to tackle the challenges of quackery and fraudulent activities in the sector. An impressive initiative is the partnership between the state and the EFCC in this regard.

“Also, early last year, the governor signed into law a bill to regulate real estate transactions in the state. If you look at that law, what it seeks to primarily do is to regulate real estate transactions in Lagos to protect unsuspecting residents who, in the past, fell prey to quacks, he said.

According to the developer, it was interesting that the bill was passed by the state assembly and signed into law by the governor with Lagosians in mind. He added that this was why discerning voters in the state were better inclined to re-elect the governor.

In the area of infrastructure, Sonuga noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu has constructed several roads and infrastructure that have helped to add value to the real estate sector in general, and made movement easier for residents of the state.

“Take, for instance, the regional road that connects Ajah to Lekki Phase 1. The ripple effect of that construction is that it has opened up real estate in that axis to more developments,” he said, adding, “to sustain these developments in the real estate sector across Lagos state, a government of continuity under Sanwo-Olu is needed.”