Group donates personal protective equipment to FCT

Faxx Stores and Trading Nigeria Limited, an indigenous company has donated assorted personal protective equipment to health workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assist in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Personal protective equipment donated include 200 (400 units) of face masks, 52 units of full personal protective suits, and 150 hand sanitizers.

Handing over the items to the FCT Administration, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Francis Abu said the donation was in appreciation of Administration’s and Federal Government’s prompt response to contain the spread of the coronavirus since its outbreak in Nigeria.

Abu who also commended the Administration in particular for the treatment of the cases identified in the Territory also appreciated the emergency response team for making available additional bed spaces for asymptomatic patients of the coronavirus.

“In times of unforeseen and unexpected crisis of this nature and magnitude, it is imperative that we come together as a community to assist government and together, we can play an important role in addressing this emergency and helping those affected by it.

“In light of the foregoing, and in a move to help curtain further spread of this virus and alleviate the shortage of medical supplies in the country, Faxx Stores wish to donate these items to the administration for onward distribution to health workers on the frontline working day to day to combat the virus,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the FCT Administration, the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu said the donation was in line with the Administration’s vision of take responsibility and been one’s brother’s keeper.

Aliyu, thanked the organisation for the kind gesture and called on other corporate bodies to do the same as the government is doing everything possible to overcome the situation.