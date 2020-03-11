Governor Uzodinma sends 22 Commissioner nominees to Imo Assembly for screening

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has submitted the names of 22 commissioner nominees to the Imo State House of Assembly for screening.

This is coming after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Imo state election tribunal and that of the federal high court that earlier affirmed the victory of Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and upheld the election of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected winner of the last governorship election in the state.

Only last week, a panel of judges that reviewed the case brought by the ousted former Governor Emeka threw out the appeal filed by the PDP candidate, thereby setting the stage for Hope Uzodinma to be at the helm of affairs in Imo State till the next four years.

The names of the 22 Commissioner nominees which includes five females as announced by the state legislature are Iyke Njoku, V.E.O Ikegwuoha, a professor, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu, CC Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe and Obiageli Ajoku.

Other commissioner nominees are Nkechi Ugwu, Simeon Ibegbulem, Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme, Tony Umezurike, Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu, Love Ineh and Osunkwo.

Following the setting up of the committee, the speaker set up an ad-hoc committee for screening of the commissioner nominees with Obinna Okwara as the chairman of the committee.

Other members include Kennedy Ibeh, Frank Ugboma, Eddy Obinna and Uju Onwudiwe. All the nominees are expected to submit all necessary documents.

MIKE OCHONMA