Governor Sule imposes curfew on parts of Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Karu Local Government Area of the state with effect from 6 pm on Thursday, 2nd April 2020 for the initial period of 14 days.

Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this during a press briefing held on Wednesday at the Government House on the update of Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID 19 Pandemic.

He said the measure became imperative to curb the spread of the virus following the influx of people to some parts of the state especially Karu due to total lockdown at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Entry into Nasarawa State is hereby restricted to between 6:00pm to 6:00am and all persons coming into the State shall continue to be screened at the designated check-points and mobile clinics; movement in Lafia, the state capital, and other urban centres are hereby restricted from 8:00pm to 6:00am with effect from Thursday, 2nd April 2020,” Governor Sule said.

The Governor further said that markets are to remain closed except sellers of food items and medicaments outside the markets.

“All civil servants from GL. 01 – 12 are to remain at home except for those essential services until further notice; all security personnel is hereby directed to ensure the enforcement of these directives.

“A palliative Committee has been constituted to ensure that the citizens of the State are provided with the necessary succour during these trying moments,” he said.

He called on all residents of the state to continue to abide by the instructions on the restriction of movements, social distancing and gathering in order to prevent the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic in the state.