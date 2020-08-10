Governor Ishaku sacks Chief press secretary hours after daughter’s wedding

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has fired his Chief Press Secretary on Saturday over alleged abuse of protocol during the wedding Fatiha of aide’s daughter in Jalingo.

The Governor’s aide was immediately replaced with the deputy. Iliya Beckyu.

According to sources, dignitaries, including Ishaku represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, had arrived at the private residence of the sacked CPS for the reception two minutes before the 10 am schedule.

But instead of starting the occasion promptly, BusinessDay learnt certain forces decided the congregation, including important Islamic clerics, must wait for the arrival of Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Maman, scheduled to attend the Fatiha.

It was further learnt the Deputy Governor and other important dignitaries waited for over 30 minutes before the arrival of the Minister and his entourage.

Other sources explained that the Deputy Governor and his entourage allegedly left the venue of the occasion in annoyance and unceremoniously immediately after the reception.

Two hours after they left, Mijinyawa’s sack was announced with many believing the abuse of official protocol at the Fatiha may have been responsible for it.

But Senior Special Assistant to Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, denied the removal was connected with abuse of protocol.

“As it is, you know the press statement that announced his removal was from the office of the head of the service of the state. That means his removal may be purely administrative, ” he simply stated.