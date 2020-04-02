FRSC blames disobedience to Covid-19 lockdown for Lekki-Epe Expressway crash

Disobedience to the 14 days stay at home order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari in fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state has been linked to the death of six people that lost their lives this week along the Lekki-Epe Expressway on Monday according to a report of findings by the Lagos state sector command off the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).The crash happened by Okegun village axis of the road shortly after the Epe bridge.

FRSC Sector Commander in charge of Lagos state, Hyginus Omeje while reacting on the incident said: “Six people lost their lives in that avoidable crash.

Omeje regretted that had they obeyed the sit-at-home order of the government as a means of preventing the COVID-19 spread, perhaps they would have still been alive for their families and loved ones.”

He stated that the urgent need for the government to carry out palliatives on the failed sections of that road or better still complete the dualization cannot be over emphasised.

The Lagos state FRSC boss advised drivers plying that road to learn to exercise care and caution, particularly in observing the speed limits and to also have courtesy for other road users.

”I have directed the Unit Commanders in charge of the various FRSC Units on that corridor to wake up to their responsibility by declaring a total war on overloading on that corridor,” the Lagos state FRSC sector commander said.

