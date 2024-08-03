From civil engineering to cloud computing: The journey of Taiwo Akinbolaji

Taiwo Akinbolaji, a Cloud DevOps engineer, has expressed his commitment to advancing cloud computing, particularly in Africa.

“I’m dedicated to advancing the technology landscape in Africa and beyond. Through mentorship, I have empowered aspiring tech professionals, helping them navigate the complexities of Cloud DevOps,” he noted

With over ten years in the IT industry, Taiwo has made significant contributions in Cloud DevOps, offering solutions and mentoring future tech professionals.

Taiwo’s journey into technology began while studying Civil Engineering at the University of Ibadan. During these years, his interest in technology and business grew.

He started as a website designer and digital marketer, providing digital consultancy to small businesses. This experience laid the foundation for his future career.

Taiwo’s career evolved from web design and digital marketing to becoming a Cloud DevOps engineer. In this role, he has built and managed cloud infrastructures, enabling businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.

His cloud technology expertise has driven digital transformation across various sectors, ensuring efficient and secure business operations.

In one project, Taiwo led the deployment of a multi-region cloud infrastructure for a tech startup. He used tools like Terraform, Ansible, and AWS services to create a scalable, secure environment that handled high traffic loads and ensured data integrity across regions.

His work optimized the startup’s operations and reduced infrastructure costs.

In another project, Taiwo managed the migration of a legacy application to a microservices architecture using Docker and Kubernetes.

This change improved the application’s scalability and performance and enhanced the development workflow. By implementing CI/CD pipelines, Taiwo ensured quick and efficient deployment cycles, improving the end-user experience and the company’s agility.

Taiwo’s dedication to professional development is evident in his certifications and memberships. He is an AWS-certified professional and a member of the British Computer Society (BCS).

These credentials reflect his technical expertise and commitment to staying updated with technological advancements.

Currently, Taiwo is a Site Reliability Engineer at Sky UK Ltd, a British media, entertainment, and telecommunications company. At Sky, he has played a key role in the success of the company’s global streaming platforms.

His role involves working with diverse teams, driving digital transformations, optimizing costs, and implementing security solutions. His ability to use advanced technologies ensures the reliability and efficiency of Sky’s digital services.

Beyond his professional achievements, Taiwo is committed to giving back to the technology community. He actively mentors and coaches aspiring tech professionals, sharing insights and guidance to help them navigate Cloud DevOps complexities.

