Foundation, firm donate Personal Protection Equipment to UUTH, NMA

The University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA have taken delivery of new sets of Personal Protective Equipment donated by the Ini Ememobong Foundation in partnership with Hensek Engineering.

The materials are in support of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, according to the donors.

The equipment donated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH is to assist medical practitioners in the hospital get adequate protection while the set of equipment donated to the Nigerian Medical Association is to be distributed to general hospitals across the State.

Making the donation on behalf of the Foundation and its partners, Ini Ememobong said the foundation was concerned about the personal safety of medical practitioners who will be operating from the frontlines during the period of this pandemic, stressing that the donation of the PPE was to communicate to the practitioners that people appreciate their efforts during this period.

Ememobong assured that as the foundation and its partners get more resources they will continue to expand the frontiers of their intervention in a time like this.

“Right now, our challenge has been that of sourcing these Medical supplies as there is a scramble for these supplies, not just nationwide but worldwide. But we must say that the desire to help protect our brothers and sisters who will help in combating this pandemic is deeper than any trouble we may go through in finding these supplies,” he said.

“As a foundation, we will continue to do everything possible to contribute to not just waging this war, but making life safer and meaningful for Akwa Ibom people” Ini Ememobong maintained.

Responding on behalf of the Management of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Emem Bassey said the Ini Ememobong Foundation had done a commendable job in stepping in at the right time to assist in a moment as critical as this.

“You had made the first batch of donation to this hospital and promised to return. In fulfillment of that promise, you’re back. We can’t thank you enough. Our prayer is that the God who rewards thoughtful and conscientious efforts like this will reward you and everyone in the foundation for this,” he said.

On his part, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Akwa Ibom State, Nsikak Nyoyoko thanked the Foundation for offering strategic assistance in the fight to push back the spread of the dreaded Pandemic in Akwa Ibom state, noted that posterity will continue to remember these deeds in many years to come.

The Ini Ememobong Foundation has undertaken the fumigation of major markets and abattoirs in Uyo as well as launched a campaign of prevention of the dreaded pandemic with the donation of handwashing buckets and sanitisers to agencies, markets, and other segments of the Akwa Ibom population.