Foundation donates food items, hand sanitizers, others to Delta

The founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufunye on Friday donated food items, hand sanitizers, and facemask worth several millions of naira to the Delta State government to help cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order by the state government.

Fufunye who made the donation on behalf of the Jeremiah Omoto Fufunye Foundation said the donation was his own way of assisting the state government’s fight against Coronavirus.

He said, “We are here to present some noodles, hand sanitizers, and nose masks to assist the Delta State Government cushion the effect of the stay at home order which came as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“In a day like this, we have to show love to our brothers and sisters who are asked to stay at home because of the Coronavirus pandemic. I thank God for what is going on today because it is all the design of God.

Prophet Fufunye also urged clergymen in the country to support their various state government at this difficult time.

“I want to urge all the clergymen all over the world to support the government of the day because this is the time for us to show love,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, the Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Local Government Affairs, Kelly Penawou, thanked the foundation for the gesture calling on other clergymen in the state to emulate Prophet Fufunye.

He said, “On behalf of the state government I want to thank you for this your laudable kind gesture to the people of Delta State as part of your support against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of the state government, we receive your gift and we will pass the message to His Excellency. Thank you very much,” Penawou said.

The Uvwie Council Chairman Ramson Onoyake, and his Warri South counterpart, Michael Tidi both commended the man of God for the kind gesture appealing to other men of God to emulate Prophet Fufunye.