FOU Customs intercepts N20m poultry products in one week amid COVID-19 outbreak

Despite the restrictions imposed on human movement due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ has been to sustain its operations and has intercepted smuggled poultry products worth over N21 million.

According to a statement signed by Jerry Attah, Public Relations Officer of the unit, Usman Yahaya, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of unit stated that the seizures were made in two separate operations carried out within one week.

Yahaya said his men have sustained round-the-clock patrol of the zone while keeping to safe distancing rules in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regulation on Coronavirus prevention measures.

He stated that the seizures came in 2,154 cartons laden in seven different vehicles of different capacities.

“These seizures, which we made within a week is a strong message to smugglers and trans border criminals. They should not be deceived into concluding that we are away from our duty posts. As usual, we are on duty and will continue to surprise smugglers with seizures and arrests any time they dare us,” he warned.

According to him, “These seizures were contained in seven vehicles that were quickly abandoned by the drivers who fled on sighting our officers. We had to improvise means of driving the vehicles to our premises because the smugglers ran away with the keys.”

He however noted that the bulk of the seizure was achieved by a patrol team led by Steven Abah, a chief superintendent of Customs whose team brought in 1,500 cartons in a swoop.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE