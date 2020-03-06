Forbes lists Tara Fela-Durotoye Among Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa

Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International has just made the list of “The Top 50 Most Powerful Women In Africa” on Forbes Woman Africa in the March 2020 edition.

This issue celebrates 50 of the most powerful women in Africa. Forbes Woman Africa says that it considered women who are leaders, influential, consistent and have created an impact in Africa. “We sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact.”- Forbes Woman Africa.

The list which was published in the March issue of the magazine outlined those who have been leading ideas and industries while purposefully contributing to nation-building and positively impacting the lives around them.

According to the author of the piece, Mashokane Mahlo-Ramusetheli,

“This is a first-of-its-kind pan-African compilation of the continent’s leading women, drawn from business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none. They are reshaping history, closing inequalities and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them”.

Tara Fela-Durotoye is indeed a trailblazer as in 2013, she was also listed by Forbes Africa as one of “20 Young Power Women in Africa”. A list which illuminated the brightest stars and Africa’s most outstanding female game changersaged 45 and under.

This prestigious accolade for Tara Fela- Durotoye comes just a few months after receiving the National Recognition Award for her contribution in social impact and job creation which was presented to her by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the YouWIN! Connect Award of Excellence at the first edition of the YouWIN! Connect Enterprise Education Book and Awards.

Job creation and social impact are the front runners of her vision and Mrs Fela-Durotoye has created thousands of jobs, having trained over 7,000 professional Makeup Artistes (MUA) both home and abroad (Seychelles, Ghana, Liberia, the UK to mention a few). All of these professional MUAs have gone on to start their own beauty businesses and are making waves at it.

It is no news that Tara Fela-Durotoye helped build the make-up industry in Nigeria from the ground up as she founded Africa’s first indigenous makeup brand over 2 decades ago and she is most passionate about female empowerment and helping women run more successful businesses with initiatives like the Beauty Entrepreneur scheme which has set up over 15,000 women to own their own beauty businesses.

House of Tara International is Africa’s first indigenous makeup brand that caters to all women of colour, currently has 24 branches, including franchises nationwide.