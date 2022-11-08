Fishing vessel capsizes in Lagos after colliding with containership

A fishing trawler named OLOKUN XII has capsized on Monday after colliding with a containership, MSC CORUNA, in the Lagos channel.

The fishing trawler was being towed by its sister trawler OLOKUN IV in the Lagos channel when it ran into the 5,550 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit Malta-flagged containership.

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, which was on a routine patrol around the area of the accident, rescued 10 crew members of the fishing trawler.

The rescued crew members were thereafter handed over to the officials of Barnaly Fishing Company Limited, which owned and operated the ill-fated trawler.

Commodore Malami Haruna, commander of NNS BEECROFT, urged seafarers “to navigate with caution and due consideration to the international regulation for prevention of collision when transiting within the nation’s maritime domain”.

He assured of the commitment of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo towards ensuring the security of all seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime space.