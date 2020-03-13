First Bank neither confirms nor denies merger rumours

First Bank Holdings on Friday reacted to media reports of a planned merger with Heritage Bank and Polaris Bank, but neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

The Tier-1 lender said in a note to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Friday that it is “mindful of its responsibilities as a Premium Board-listed company and will make appropriate disclosures should it find value”.

“We wish to state as follows in line with Rule 10.10 of the Rulebook of the exchange 2015: Recent events in the industry have thrown up merger and acquisition opportunities for banks, it is therefore not unexpected that analysts will continue to share viewpoints about the evolution or potential consolidation in the Nigerian Banking industry.”

“There will always be speculation on FB’s involvement on account of its size, liquidity, system importance and historic support in backstopping the industry. The Inorganic growth remains a strategic consideration for all financial institutions, but from FB’s perspective, will only be considered when it is value accretive to shareholders and other stakeholders,” the Bank further said.

The bank also added that similar to other Nigerian Banks, it continues to scan sub-Saharan Africa in general for potential acquisitions.