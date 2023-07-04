FIRS leverage technology to capture informal sector in tax net

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is set to partner with the Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) to collect & remit VAT from their members especially those in the informal sector using a unified systems technology.

The collaboration under the VAT Direct Initiative (VDI) will promote the awareness on VAT collection and remittance in the market place and Informal sector, while also simplifying VAT payment and remittance for the market place and informal sector using a purpose-built digital platform.

According to a statement issued by the agency, through this partnership with MATAN, the FIRS will access Nigeria’s market space with a membership of well over 40 million traders across the country.

“MATAN has a digital platform which enumerates their members giving them a digital ID and tracks their turnover so that VAT accrued is collected and remitted to the FIRS; Through this initiative the FIRS will help tackle multiple taxation in the market place through partnership with security agencies to curb the activities of touts, miscreants and self-imposed tax collectors involved in illegal tax collection in Nigeria’s market spaces,” it stated.

The VDI is expected to boost VAT revenue generation for the three tiers of government, which in turn means more money to fund infrastructure, provide social amenities and cater for the welfare of citizens.

It will also have a monitoring and evaluation team comprising of FIRS officers and MATAN members to ensure transparency, accountability, prompt VAT remittance, sustained commitment and repering which are vital to build the public confidence in the

MATAN members will each receive an Identity Card upon enumeration which contains their Tax Identification Number (TIN) and other personal details for tax purposes.

Over the years, Nigeria’s tax net covered majorly the formal sector despite the numerous activities in the informal sector as tax experts pointed out the untapped potential in taxing the informal sector.