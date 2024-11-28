Firm promotes African heritage through design

Spazio Ideale, an interior design company based in Nigeria took center stage as the official sponsor of the Ecobank Design & Build Expo 2024 showcasing its approach to merging sustainable design with the preservation of African heritage.

The event themed “Building Nigeria Together” held at Ecobank Pan Africa Center at Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos on November 27, exhibited a booth showcasing rich design heritage, with each element celebrating a nostalgic feel, rooted in timeless craftsmanship.

The company’s interior design consists of consultancy services and turnkey installation solutions, highlighting how sustainable design can honor and preserve Nigeria’s cultural identity. The display challenged attendees to break away from the conventional influence of Western design and instead embrace the unique beauty of African architecture and natural resources.

“At Spazio Ideale, we believe sustainability goes beyond functionality—it’s about preserving our heritage while adapting to modern needs,” said Tomi Olatunbode, CEO of Spazio Ideale.

He also emphasised the importance of being intentional about African designers, heritage, and culture. “We need to push sustainable design that celebrates our African identity, rather than just following Western styles,”

Beyond its booth, the company extended its creative prowess to the design of key general spaces within the Expo. Among the highlights was the Helmet Wall, an interactive installation featuring a towering display of helmets.

Its portfolio of notable projects, including Moniepoint Office, Kuda Bank, Paystack, Project EY, and FourPoints by Sheraton, alongside its ongoing work on a tech park in Cape Verde, further demonstrates its ability to craft spaces that seamlessly merge tradition and innovation.

The expo, which runs until December 1, features over 60 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and innovations. Prominent individuals, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, attended the event and engaged with Olatunbode on the future of African design and sustainability.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share