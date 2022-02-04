Fire guts Shebah E&P Company’s offshore facility

An unfortunate fire incident has engulfed the offshore facility of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) in RECEIVERSHIP called the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Teminal.

The fire incident, BusinessDay learned follows an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday February 2, 2022.

“The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated and we are working with necessary parties to contain the situation,” Ikemefuna Okafor, Chief Executive Officer, Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (in RECEIVERSHIP) said in a statement.

“At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crew men on board the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

“We have duly notified all relevant authorities and we appeal to the members of the public to stay away from the area while our Crisis Management Team continue to monitor the situation and update all stakeholders with new information as the investigation evolves,” Okafor noted in a public statement seen by BusinessDay.