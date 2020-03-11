Fire guts Anambra building materials market

Fire razed the building materials market in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The inferno, it was gathered, began around 4am.

It was said to have emanated from an articulated vehicle parked inside the market.

Fire-fighters were seen battling with the fire.

“There is a fire outbreak this early morning at Building Material Market Ogidi at about 0400hrs. Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the fire scene,” Martin Agbili, the chief fire-fighter in the state, said confirming the incident.

“The fire outbreak emanated from a standby loaded lorry packed inside the market. The content or the goods loaded inside the packed lorry is not yet known. We are still at the fire scene, although the fire is under control. No life lost during the incident,” he said.