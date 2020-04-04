Fire destroys documents, property at NNPC oil exploration site in Nasarawa

A part of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil exploration site in Keana Local Government Area in Nasarawa State has been gutted by fire.

The fire destroyed vital documents and property worth millions of naira.

The fire incident which lasted for close to five hours, started at about 8pm to midnight on Thursday.

An eye witness account said the fire started from a generator and spread to three containers and three cars, which were burnt to ashes.

However, in spite of the intensity of the fire at those odd hours, no life was lost in the incident.

The director, Nasarawa State Fire Service, Dalhatu Dogara, who confirmed the incident, said his men were able to control the fire and prevented it from further escalation.

Dogara could not say what was the cause of the fire, but said investigation was on to prevent further occurrence.

He called on organizations and residents of the state to ensure they switch off all electrical appliances to avoid fire outbreaks.

The representative of Keana Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, sympathized with NNPC over the fire incident.

Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information, also sympathized with the people of Keana, the state and the Federal Government over the unfortunate incident.