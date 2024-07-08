Fidson Healthcare to raise N20bn additional capital

Fidson Healthcare Plc has received the approval of its shareholders to raise additional capital of up to N20billion.

The directors are to raise the capital by way of public offering, rights issue, strategic allotment, private/special placement of shares or through a combination of methods, subject to terms and conditions to be determined by the directors.

The approval was given at the company’s 25th annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 4 in Lagos. At the meeting, the shareholders approved a dividend of 60 kobo per share amounting to N1.376billion.

The company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 shows revenue rose to N53.050billion from N40.634billion in 2022, up 31percent.

Profit before tax increased to N5.917billion from N5.781billion in 2022, up by 2percent, while profit for the year was N3.607billion, down by 14percent from N4.187billion in 2022. The company’s retained earnings reached N13.313billion in 2023, from N10.941billion in 2022, up 22percent. Shareholders fund was N19.293billion in 2023, from N16.919billion in 2022, up 14percent.

Chams HoldCo mulls capital raising to boost profitability

Chams Holding Company Plc told its shareholders at a recent annual general meeting that it is poised to mobilise more funds for expansion in order to boost profitability.

“One of our major plans for 2024 is the fundraising. The funds generated will be rightly invested in the company to generate profit for the Group, so our shareholders can start receiving dividends for their investments soon. We aim to increase the production capacity of CardCentre, which will lead to more profit for the Group,” said Demola Aladekomo, chairman, Chams Holding Company Plc while addressing the shareholders at the company’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the weekend.

“ChamsSwitch also projects a partnership with a financial institution to execute her partnership with UnionPay. Our subsidiaries have also laid down various plans for the growth and progress of the Group. It is sufficient to say that 2024 will be an outstanding year for the Chams Group,” Aladekomo said.

“Looking back on 2023, Chams Group can say that despite the challenging economic climate and obstacles encountered at every turn, it persevered and introduced several cutting-edge digital solutions. Our share prices achieved its highest growth to N2.44. NGX recognised our shares as the second-best-performing stock on NGX due to their stellar performance as frontline financial technology,” Aladekomo further said.

The company has embarked on corporate expansion to promote organic growth, boost earnings and deliver shareholder value. Despite challenging operating environment, Chams Holding Company Plc revenue increased by 92percent to N9.6 billion from N5 billion in 2022 while the total assets went up by 16percent to N19 billion in the review period.

Also speaking, Mayowa Olaniyan, Group Managing Director, Chams Holding Company Plc noted that revenue generation potential of Chams Group, was boosted by digital solutions of its subsidiaries, especially for the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

“This is a clear testimony that their digital solutions are impressive, providing innovations that ease the administration of pensions in Nigeria through a seamless and secured remittance system divulged from what was obtainable from traditional banking systems in the past. ChamsAccess continues offering other valuable services to its vast clientele, including cash management and cybersecurity solutions, which contributed more than 54percent of Group revenue for the year,” Olaniyan said.

“ChamsSwitch Limited continued to focus largely on the corporate customer business segments, e-commerce payments, remittances, and bank card processing. It leveraged its existing digital solutions and focused on creating further partnerships locally and internationally, such as its ongoing collaboration with UnionPay International from China. The subsidiary contributed not less than 25percent of Group revenue in the year,” the group managing director said.

“CardCenter Nigeria Limited, a leading smartcard personalisation company in Nigeria, continued to improve revenue generation unfettered through its engagement with corporate clients in the financial services sector, governments, telecoms, healthcare, education, and energy sectors. Its strategic alliance formed in 2022 has led to its improved financial performance, securing orders from some of the biggest telecom companies. The subsidiary contributed 11.5percent of Group revenue in the year.

ChamsMobile Limitedcontinued its foray into the fintech sector, promoting its personalized banking platform KEGOW, which provides mobile wallet services. This offers seamless e-payment services for the masses in every facet of life. This company provided about 9percent of the Group revenue in the year,” she said.

“The Group is relentless in delivery international digital solutions to solve the most pressing problems for our society thereby serving continental dishes with a local candor. Whilst returning to profitability is important to us, we value providing innovative solutions to contemporary problems above every other objective”, explained Olaniyan.

Jibril Aku inducted as associate stockbroker

Jibril Aku, vice chairman, FMDQ Group Plc has joined the prestigious league of securities professionals, popularly called Stockbrokers in Nigeria, with his induction as an Associate Member of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

Addressing the participants at the Induction Ceremony at the Institute’s Chamber in Lagos at the weekend, the President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, described Aku’s induction as symbolic. According to him, it helps to elevate professional inclusion and promote unity among the operators in the capital market community in Nigeria. He reiterated the importance of integrity in the securities and investment industry, aligning it with the principle of “My word is my bond” and advised Aku to uphold this standard in his new role.

He encouraged Aku to join some committees within the institute to leverage his extensive experience to advance the securities and investment profession in Nigeria. Dada applauded Aku for his excellent disposition to studies as a trainee stockbroker, saying despite his exalted position and accomplishments in the society, he passed the Institute’s professional examination.

Responding, Aku, expressed gratitude to the Institute. He stated that he had the option of receiving the honorary CIS membership but decided to take the examination route to ensure that he is an active participant in the task of bringing the money and capital market together for more liquidity in the capital Market, describing this as the last stage that needs to be achieved to increase liquidity in the capital market – a market with potential to be several times bigger than the banks in terms of volume and value of transactions.

“The curriculum of CIS is more weighted towards bonds and fixed incomes trading rather than equity but dealers are sitting on the equity side and ignoring the other side. The older ones might not want to convert but we have the younger ones and we should not let them go the way of the older ones. We have to find a way to create that bridge,” he declared.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Institute’s 1st Vice President, Fiona Ahimie, 2nd Vice President, Akeem Oyewale and the Registrar and Chief Executive, Josiah Akerewusi.