FG should hand over power sector to private players – expert

The only way to improve the power sector is for the Nigerian government to handover affairs to private players in the sector, according to Kelvin Emmanuel, CEO of Dairy Hills Ltd, as Siemens Power, the German company behind Nigeria’s Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), announced an extension of deliverables to 2030.

He made this known in an interview with local TV station, AriseTV on Tuesday morning.

According to Kelvin, the Nigerian government only needs to be in the sector as a regulator as the current system is not producing expected results.

“There are a lot of issues ailing the power sector from generation, gas pipeline shortage, and high transmission pipes to lack of low pour fuel oils (LPFO) and revenue impairment among other things.

“When you look at all these problems, you see that the government needs to adopt what it adopted in the telecom sector some years ago, which allows the private sector to manage the process,” he said.

The CEO said that the telecom sector today has evolved and is contributing over 13 percent to the country’s GDP. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the telecommunications and information services sector contributed N2.508 trillion to the GDP of Nigeria in the first quarter of 2023, which represents 14.13 percent of the GDP.

“There is no need for unbundling power and having the government control the central lever which is transmission as market operator.”

According to Kelvin, the impairment generating companies have is about 31 percent as generation of power hovers around 4000 and 5000 megawatts.

“This is not enough to efficiently power Lagos and Ogun state. So, the government has to realise that the government has no business doing business this time.

Read also: DriveInHud: An affordable solution to transport costs in Nigeria

“The presidential power initiative will not work for solving the problem of generation, transmission and distribution if the private sector is not allowed to control all the levers of the supply chain for electricity in Nigeria,” he said.

In addition, he said that the state governments have to adopt state electricity regulatory boards or commissions while the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission controls generation and transmission as regulators.

When asked if he thinks that Siemens Power will meet up with the new 2030 deadline, Kelvin said: “I don’t think it’s up to Siemens but the Nigerian government.”

Siemens Power said the deal to upgrade Nigeria’s grid would be completed 5 years before the due date in 2030.

This was made known by Oladayo Orolu, head of business development and government relations at Siemens Energy in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday.

The German firm said the delays were caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which they say disrupted supply chains.

Oladayo Orolu said the rehabilitation and expansion of Nigeria’s electricity grid by 2025, will now only be concluded in 2030, according to the report.

He said: “The three-phase project was set back by delays in starting the first phase. When we conceptualised this project in 2018, our plan was within two years we should be done with phase one, but then Covid happened, disrupting supply chains, which meant getting raw materials took longer than before.”