FG opens test centers in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto

As the federal government continues its containment strategies, it has announced plans to open additional test centers in Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, and Sokoto.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the second briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Corona Virus (PTF COVID-19), reiterated that all costs are at no costs to any individual.

He also disclosed that results from the monocular labs will be recognized as genuine by the federal government.

According to him, “additional efforts are being put in place to support the current efforts, adding that already, hundreds of ad-hoc staff have been recruited while retired NCDC staff have also been recalled to strengthen the current efforts to halt further spread of the virus

Details shortly