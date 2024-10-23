FG drops charges against Binance executive, Gambaryan on diplomatic issues

The Federal government has dropped all charges against Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of Binance Holdings, who has been facing a money laundering trial.

Ekene Iheanacho, Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed this to BusinessDay on Wednesday morning.

He said the charges were dropped because of “diplomatic issues” and that Gambaryan’s health has worsened.

This is a developing story, details soon…

